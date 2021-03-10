NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The 170 Freeway in North Hollywood was briefly shut down Wednesday afternoon as a dog ran on the roadway.
READ MORE: LA County Marks Anniversary Of 1st COVID Death, Prepares To Expand Vaccine Eligibility
Another look at #CHP's dogged #pursuit of a German Shepherd today on the 170 Freeway. CHP officers did a good job stopping traffic while helping some good samaritans try to catch him. He was too fast though and got away but thankfully off the freeway. @CBSLA @CHP_HQ #BadBoiBadBoi pic.twitter.com/rLgoXSQx0oREAD MORE: Store Products Run Low As Ports Are Impacted During Pandemic
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) March 10, 2021
California Highway Patrol officers first started the pursuit of the German Shepherd, before falling back to help control traffic as a group of good Samaritans attempted to corral the dog.
Unfortunately, the very smart pup was able to evade officers as it ran up the side of the freeway and temporarily out of danger, before running back down onto the freeway again.
That’s when firefighters from Los Angeles Fire Department Station 89 stepped up and helped CHP get the pup safely off the road.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Booked On Suspicion Of Vehicular Manslaughter In West LA Crash That Killed Monique Munoz
“He got back on the freeway,” CHP West Valley said. “Took a while, but we (LAFD 89’s and our units) got him.”