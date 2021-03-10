DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A 3-year-old boy was wounded in a car-to-car shooting late Tuesday night on the 105 Freeway in Downey.
The shooting occurred at 10:30 p.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway near Lakewood Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.
A 29-year-old man was driving west on the freeway – with his 3-year-old son in a child seat in the back — when another car pulled up alongside and several gunshots were fired at his car.
The boy was hit by a bullet in the right leg, CHP reports. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. His condition was not confirmed.
There was no word on a motive, how many suspects opened fire or whether investigators believe the shooting was targeted or random in nature.
The suspect’s vehicle was only described as a black passenger vehicle.
A Sig Alert was issued and the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed, but have since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact CHP at 562-868-0503.