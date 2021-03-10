SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — The eastbound 118 Freeway was closed near San Fernando Wednesday afternoon after a big rig lost control and crashed into an embankment.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway on the right-hand side embankment, according to California Highway Patrol.
The EB 118 Fwy transition to the SB 5 Fwy is closed after a big rig lost control and crashed down the right embankment. CalTrans is en route with a hard closure as crews work to recover the stuck big rig. No injuries. Please avoid area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/wUzKAhQmpX
— CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) March 10, 2021
Caltrans was en-route with hard closure as crews work to recover the stuck big rig, CHP said.
No injuries were reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Caltrans issued a travel advisory ahead of this week’s rain, warning drivers to take precautions while traveling due to wet roadways and potential snow at higher elevations.
🌧❄️TRAVEL ADVISORY❄️ 🌧
Motorists in @CountyofLA and @CountyVentura should follow these tips 👇 due to wet roadways and potential SNOW at higher elevations, including I-5 in Gorman/Lebec and SR-33 north of Ojai, as a storm sweep across Southern California. Drive Safe! pic.twitter.com/9g7LC2rmWL
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 9, 2021