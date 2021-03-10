CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — The eastbound 118 Freeway was closed near San Fernando Wednesday afternoon after a big rig lost control and crashed into an embankment.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway on the right-hand side embankment, according to California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans was en-route with hard closure as crews work to recover the stuck big rig, CHP said.

No injuries were reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Caltrans issued a travel advisory ahead of this week’s rain, warning drivers to take precautions while traveling due to wet roadways and potential snow at higher elevations.