WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Can you still be the G.O.A.T. if your niece is the best athlete in your family?
After putting to rest any doubt about his all-time status with yet another Super Bowl win, All-Everything Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady tweeted that he considers his niece and UCLA power hitter Maya Brady "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far!"
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021
Named Softball America Freshman Player of 2020, Maya led the Bruins in home runs and hit .356 for the pandemic-shortened campaign.
And while Maya’s uncle is already considered the best quarterback ever, mom Maureen Brady is no slouch herself as an All-American pitcher at Fresno State.