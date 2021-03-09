JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) — With spring break approaching fast, Joshua Tree National Park officials are asking visitors planning to come out to practice picking up after themselves.
Joshua Tree National Park, in Riverside County, rounded out the 10 most visited national parks in the nation in 2020, with 2.4 million visitors. And park officials say they expect even more visitors this year, especially during spring break, when the weather is more temperate in the desert.
"With increased visitation and campground use, it can be hard for staff to keep up with the amount of trash in campground bins and throughout the park," a Facebook post from Joshua Tree National Park said. "When trash receptacles are too full or overflowing it's easy for garbage to get picked up and scattered by the wind."
Park officials say visitors should practice "pack-it-in, pack-it-out," especially for large items.
April and March are usually the busiest times at Joshua Tree National Park, so visitors should expect lines to get in, limited parking, and full campgrounds.