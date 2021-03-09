LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emanate Health, the largest health care system in the San Gabriel Valley, updated its visitation policy Tuesday to allow patients one visitor per day at its three hospitals.

Emanate Health implemented the new policy, in accordance with public health guidance, as hospitalizations continue to decline.

Patients can see one visitor per day for over an hour and can select one person to be their designated guest during the extent of their hospital stay.

Inter-Community Hospital in Covina, Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina and Foothill Presbyterian Hospital in Glendora will all adopt the visitation policy.

“Allowing patients to see family and friends during their hospitalization is an important part of the recovery process,” Emanate Health CEO Robert Curry said. “Our new policy allows visitors to see their loved ones while maintaining the stringent protocols that promote the safety of all patients and staff in our three facilities.”

Visitors must present identification and be at least 18 years old. They will also be required to complete a temperature screening and properly wear a face mask throughout their stay.

Visiting hours are between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

