LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A crane brought down power lines late Monday night along the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, creating a chain reaction which knocked out power to over 1,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.
According to Los Angeles police, a crane struck power lines along the 101 Freeway at Barham Boulevard in the Cahuenga Pass just before 11 p.m.
The accident caused a chain reaction of events which blew a nearby transformer and brought a power line down onto the northbound 101 Freeway.
Several vehicles were damaged after hitting the power line, police said. There were no reported injuries, however.
Cell phone video from the scene showed sparks on the ground off Barham.
1,075 LADWP customers were without power throughout the early morning hours. According to LADWP’s website, power was restored sometime before 7 a.m.
Both sides of the freeway were shut down Monday night. Some lanes had reopened, but police were advising drivers to avoid the area Tuesday morning while crews worked to clear the scene and conduct repairs.