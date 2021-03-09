LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD and Cal OSHA are investigating the death of a worker who fell into a pit at the Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out Monday to the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, 12000 South Vista Del Mar, to perform a confined space rescue for a 43-year-old man.
The worker had fallen 25 feet into the bottom of a 15-foot-by-15-foot pit-like, confined space that was mostly dry, with a small amount of moisture at the bottom, according to fire spokesman Brian Humphrey. He was declared dead at the scene.
The man was a contractor working at the plant, according to Elena Stern, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation. His name was not released.
An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the LAPD and Cal OSHA, Stern said.