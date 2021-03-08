GLENDORA (CBSLA) — Several cars were left mangled and six people critically injured after a stolen vehicle suspect led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, officials said.
At least five vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened around 6 p.m. at Arrow Highway and Barranca Avenue.
The pursuit began in Azusa and ended in the Glendora area.
According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, six people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
No further details were immediately available about the conditions of those involved in the crash.