LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Television legend Oprah Winfrey spent two hours Sunday night digging into why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life to start anew in California.

The bombshell interview touched on everything from what it’s like to be a royal to mental health and race. And, on Monday, CBS This Morning aired several previously unseen clips.

In one excerpt, the couple discussed not feeling supported by the royal family as attacks from the United Kingdom tabloids continued.

Winfrey: You mentioned earlier, Harry, that you were hurt by the fact that there’s been no acknowledgment on the part of your family that this was different because of race. Do you think there ever will be? And would that make a difference to you? Prince Harry: Yeah, it would make a huge difference. Like I said, there’s a lot of people that have seen it for what it was.

And for the first time, Markle spoke publicly about her father and half-sister, Samantha Markle — opening up about how she felt when her dad was working with the tabloids.

Winfrey: So your father being hunted down, it seemed like you were saying in some ways that they did this to him. So I want you to be able to clarify this, that the, that the tabloids, the media, did this to him. they hunted him, but he has a responsibility in it too. Markle: Everyone has accountability. Look, they hunted my mom down. Winfrey: Right. And she didn’t speak to the tabloids. Markle: You’ve never heard her say a word.

As for her sister, Markle said she has not seen her in nearly 19 years.

Winfrey: And Samantha Markle, your half-sister on your father’s side, has written a supposedly tell-all book about you. What is, what is your relationship with her? Markle: I think it’d be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me.

Samantha has disputed Markle’s comments, saying that the two did have a relationship and that Markle even attended her college graduation. An interview with Samantha will air Monday night at 7 p.m. on Inside Edition.