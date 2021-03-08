REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in Redondo Beach on Saturday night, and four possible suspects have been apprehended.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. Juanita Avenue at a rental property, prompting a massive police presence.

It was there that officers responded and located a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said as many has six shots had been fired.

Soon after arriving, officers received an update of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the location. While attempting to conduct a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued after the vehicle failed to yield.

At some point, the suspects fled on foot, but were later apprehended. In total, four individuals were in police custody, but have not yet been arrested nor charged.

By daylight, neighbors in the area expressed their shock that a shooting had unfolded in their area.

“I’m shocked. Really, really shocked. Like, I’m surprised. I’ve lived here 30 years and it is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Chris Hyduke, a neighbor, said. “I’m shocked, really shocked now that there was that many people involved.”

An investigation is underway.