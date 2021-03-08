LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a bombshell interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described endless attacks and increasing isolation that started almost immediately after their fairy-tale 2018 wedding.

The situation became so overwhelming and serious that Markle said she became suicidal.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry at the time because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” said Markle. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry during the interview what the tipping point was that made them move to Canada, in what the press deemed “Mexit.”

“I was desperate,” said Prince Harry. “I went to all the places which I thought I should go to, to ask for help, we both did separately and together.”

In a shocking moment, Markle told Winfrey about conversations concerning the baby she was expecting at the time with Prince Harry, Archie. Markle said the first child of color for the royal family, before even being born, was to be denied a royal title and royal protection. She said members of the royal family had concerns about “how dark his skin might be.”

The Prince said they left Britain and their roles over a lack of support and understanding, disappointed that the Royal Family never corrected the racist tones or lies in the tabloids.

Prince Harry drew comparisons to the scrutiny his mother, Princess Diana, faced. He also said he is disappointed in his father, Prince Charles, who stopped taking his calls.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like,” said Prince Harry.

Both insisted they still have a warm and strong relationship with the Queen. The couple also announced they are expecting a baby girl due in the summer.