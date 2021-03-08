RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting erupted at the scene of a separate shooting.

Police were already at the scene of a shooting at 1788 University Avenue, behind an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the Gown Center Shopping Mall, at about midnight when another shooting, this one involving an officer, erupted.

Two people have been taken to the hospital – one in critical condition and another with non-life-threatening injuries. A large debris field is marked by several evidence markers.

Officers investigating a shooting for some reason had contacted people in a car, which led to an altercation. Shots were fired, and the driver was hit by gunfire. The passenger in the car was not shot.

The car at the scene crashed into parked cars at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and a police car. The passenger sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Two officers also suffered minor injuries. One was taken to a hospital, and the other was treated at the scene.

The Town Center parking lot where the shooting happened remains closed during the officer-involved shooting investigation.