VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a man who robbed a 76 gas station clerk at knifepoint in Ventura.
The incident unfolded just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 11008 block of Citrus Drive. It was there that authorities say the suspect entered the gas station and confronted the clerk with a knife. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hat, hooded sweater, black pants and a brown bandanna face covering. He was believed to be Hispanic, police said.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4444.