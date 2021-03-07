LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California’s vaccination efforts are ramping up once again.

10 million doses have been administered in the state so far, according to the California Governor’s Office.

In a statement Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city sites will administer nearly 88,000 vaccines during the week, the majority being first doses.

L.A. County said it is expecting more than 50,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson.

Officials with the county added they will continue to get educators vaccinated in hopes of opening schools.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there are still tests being done to make sure the vaccine is safe for elementary school students who he believes will likely be vaccinated by the first quarter of next year.

“We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term,” said Dr. Fauci. “Maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall for that fall educational term.”

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that would allocate billions of dollars to give to schools that open as early as April 1.

Doctors said as more of the U.S. population becomes eligible to get the vaccine it is important to keep appointments – especially at supersites because it takes time to thaw some of the vaccines, which are usually prepared based on appointments.