REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are looking for information on a shooting that left one person dead.
It happened Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 600 block on North Juanita Avenue in Redondo Beach.
The Redondo Beach Police Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunshots heard in the area. Officers went to a home reported in one of the calls and discovered a man who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Officers said when they arrived on the scene they spotted a car leaving the with the suspect or suspects. The suspect(s) fled from officers in the car and abandoned it nearby, taking off on foot.
A perimeter was set up to find the person or people. Police were actively searching the area Saturday night.
By 11 p.m., officers said they had two suspects in custody with one outstanding, believed to be armed and dangerous.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department – Homicide Division will be assisting the Redondo Beach Police Department with the investigation of this crime.