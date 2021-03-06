SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another 269 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the cumulative case count to 247,641.
An additional 98 virus-related fatalities were also reported, bringing the death toll to 4,173. Officials said death reports may be higher over the next few days due to a backlog created by technical issues.READ MORE: Pasadena California Pizza Kitchen Debuts Limited Edition Mars-Inspired 'Red Planet' Pie
The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased from 339 on Friday to 321 on Saturday. ICU numbers also dropped from 91 to 87.
RELATED: ‘Refreshed’ Reopening Guidelines To Allow California Theme Parks, Ballparks To Reopen April 1 If Counties Reach Less Restrictive COVID Tiers
As of Thursday, the county was at seven cases per 100,000 people, which is right at the bottom of the most-restrictive purple tier.READ MORE: Educators Receive COVID-19 Vaccines At Duarte Clinic As LA County Ramps Up Administration Efforts
“The trends are good,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said Friday. “The trends would indicate we have a very good chance to make it (to the red tier) next week, but we won’t know till we see the data.”
Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett is optimistic about getting up from the red to the orange tier soon as well.
“Our numbers continue to improve — we could actually be in the orange tier in the not-too-distant future,” Bartlett said.MORE NEWS: LAPD Breaks Up Large Party In South LA
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)