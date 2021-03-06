PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – Two vehicles collided Saturday afternoon in Porter Ranch, killing the driver of one of the cars.
The collision was reported at 2:39 p.m. in the 10800 block of North Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
The deceased driver was trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a pole following the initial collision, Humphrey said.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, he said.
The ages and genders of the two drivers were not available.
Some lanes of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street were shut down for the investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.
