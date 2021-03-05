LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One driver was killed and a second critically injured in a collision in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The crash occurred in the 200 block of 43rd Street near Broadway at around 12:30 a.m.READ MORE: Woman Shot In Robbery Targeting Owner Of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
According to Los Angeles police, a car was traveling north on Broadway when in slammed into a car that was stopped at a traffic light.
The impact sent the second car careening into several parked vehicles, police said.READ MORE: San Diego Woman Sues GoFundMe Campaign Creator Over Starbucks Barista Fundraiser
The driver of that car, described as a woman in her 40s, died at the scene. She was not identified.
The driver that caused the crash was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.MORE NEWS: Inland Empire Family Busted For Extensive Sex Trafficking Ring
Investigators are unsure if speed or street racing contributed to the crash.