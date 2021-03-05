Alex Lopez Charged In Deadly Crash At End Of Chase In Fairfax District That Killed Jeeves Tangonan A man is facing vehicular manslaughter, assault and DUI charges for allegedly ramming a sheriff's car during a traffic stop and leading deputies on a pursuit that ended with a fiery crash in the Fairfax District that killed an innocent man who was on his way home from work.

Riverside County Social Services Building In Lake Elsinore Damaged By Fire, Closed Until Further NoticeA fire was reported on the second floor of the building, at 1400 Minthorn St., at about 3:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters put out the fire, but there was extensive smoke and water damage to the building, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.