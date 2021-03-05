LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A court document says a man found Tiger Woods unconscious after his SUV crashed in Southern California.
The document obtained Friday was written by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy seeking a search warrant to obtain data from the SUV's event recorder.
The man lives nearby, heard the crash last week and walked to the SUV. He told deputies Woods would not respond to questions.
The first deputy on the scene has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions. Authorities have said Woods later told deputies he didn't remember driving or how the crash occurred.
Woods, 45, suffered major injuries to his right leg that required immediate surgery after the rollover crash in the Ranchos Palos Verdes community of Rolling Hills Estates. He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai last week to continue his recovery.
Investigators have said Woods has no memory of the Tuesday crash. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that criminal charges stemming from the crash were unlikely.
