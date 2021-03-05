SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A man suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading Orange County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit before barricading in the vehicle for nearly five hours Friday has been taken into custody.
According to authorities, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the driver of an allegedly stolen Cadillac Escalade at about 1 p.m. in Laguna Hills. When the driver refused to stop, deputies chased him along the 5 Freeway to the east end of Avenida Pico.
Deputies said the suspect, a man in his 20s, allegedly brandished a gun in the vehicle several times after the standoff began at about 1:30 p.m.
SWAT and crisis negotiation deputies were called to the scene to establish contact with the man who was eventually taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m.
