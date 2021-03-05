LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new COVID-19 mobile vaccine unit will launch Friday in Southeast Los Angeles as part of an effort to vaccinate the hardest-hit areas of L.A. County.
The launch was being announced by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis at a food distribution event in South Gate.
“The Southeast L.A. region has seen a record number of COVID-19 cases, but has some of the lowest vaccination rates in L.A. County,” Solis said in a news release.
It’s unclear exactly how many doses the mobile unit will be capable of administering on a daily basis.
On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable communities.
“You can’t safely reopen your economy until you get this disease behind us,” Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We can’t honestly do that until we address those communities that are disproportionately vulnerable.”
This comes as L.A. County reported 2,253 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 20.
Also Thursday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that a new L.A. city-run vaccination site will open next week at the University of Southern California.
L.A. County as a whole has been struggling to obtain enough COVID-19 doses to meet demand. On May 1, the county expanded vaccine eligibility to include teachers, food and agriculture workers, first responders and law enforcement personnel.
Nearly 10 million doses have now been administered across California.