LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,110 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,200,120 cases and 21,910 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 41 people were over the age of 80, 58 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 35 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, seven people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29. Long Beach and Pasadena reported one death each.

Public Health also announced that more than 2,415,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across the county, including 814,593 second doses — an increase of 456,913 administered doses in the past week.

Next week, the county is expected to receive another 312,000 vaccine doses — the largest weekly shipment to date — that will include 53,700 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“As thousands more residents and workers are vaccinated, it remains important to continue to wear masks and keep distance when around others,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Vaccines offer powerful protection against serious disease and death for the vaccinated person; it is not yet known if people who are vaccinated can become infected and pass the virus on to others.”

There were 1,341 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 32% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a steep decline from last Friday when the county reported 1,886 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

With testing results available for nearly 5,876,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate had fallen to 2.3%.

More information about Public Health’s vaccine rollout can be found on the county’s website in both English and Spanish.