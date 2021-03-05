LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials are warning people not to travel over Spring Break, but that guidance doesn’t seem to be stopping people at Los Angeles International Airport which is seeing an uptick in travelers.

COVID cases are dropping across southern California and after a year of uncertainty, travel is top of mind for many.

Some stepping off the plane say they’re making up for lost time.

“We had to cancel two vacations last year so we’re ready to catch up,” said traveler Gary Martin.

Another traveler James Gilley, said, “I think people are stir crazy and ready to get out of the house.”

“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in the number of people at the TSA checkpoints,” said LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery.

Montgomery says they started to notice an increase in passenger numbers at the beginning of the year.

He says airlines are starting to add more flights in anticipation of spring and summer vacation.

“As the restrictions get relaxed in different places across the country and more people are getting access to vaccinations, I think we’ve always anticipated that that adds up to more people returning to the skies,” Montgomery said.

As some folks prepare to get back into the air, the L.A. County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid all non-essential travel for spring break.

The county says while cases have decreased, transmission remains widespread here and in other states and countries.

“People are just itching to go, but they want to do it safely,” said travel agent Melissa Wu.

Wu finds most of her clients are booking domestic travel and road trips are still the top option since many other countries have travel restrictions in place.

“L.A. county had some restrictions that said that if you traveled more than 120 miles you’d have to quarantine so a lot of people are looking for things that are within 120 miles,” Wu said,

While Wu says prices are low, travelers should be prepared to adapt to change.

“Inventory is fantastic, prices and deals are wonderful and you’ll be able to lock those in if you book today. That being said, I highly encourage that you have a backup plan. Things can change at any moment,” she said.

So, if you are planning on traveling in the coming months, experts recommend booking with a travel agent so they can help navigate through all of the changing restrictions.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is still in effect for L.A. County and officials urge travelers to quarantine for ten days.