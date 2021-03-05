LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the most famous eateries in Los Angeles is turning 90.
El Coyote Mexican Cafe is celebrating its 90th anniversary Friday. The restaurant is located on Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District.
It is marking the achievement by offering a taco with rice and beans for just 90 cents Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be offering an El Coyote pizza, also for just 90 cents.
Couple Blanche and George March opened El Coyote back in 1931 at La Brea Avenue and 1st Street. They moved the restaurant to its current location in 1951.
It remains family-owned.