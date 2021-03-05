LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon during an apparent robbery attempt at an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. near the Il Pastaio restaurant at Brighton Way and North Canon Drive. CBSLA learned the robbery target was the co-owner of jewelry store TZURI.

Two shots were fired, one of which struck a nearby woman in the leg.

“All I heard was them getting loud,” said Drew Hancock, the shooting victim’s boyfriend. “I looked up and saw the fight when they pushed the guy into the barrier.”

He tried to shield his girlfriend while rushing inside.

“As we were going through there were three more shots,” said Hancock. “On the way inside, my girlfriend was hit by a ricochet in the calf.”

Police say the woman was at the restaurant with two other people when three men demanded property from a 40-year-old man sitting on the patio. Police believe the robbers wanted his Richard Mille watch, worth an estimated $500,000.

“Three of them jumped on him,” said a witness. “One grabbed his watch, the other one put the gun on his head.”

After one of the suspects shot the woman, all three suspects ran away, hurting another woman in the process.

“People scattering, all the while screaming and yelling in terror, and everyone just completely flooded the street and ran away,” said one man.

The owner of the restaurant said in 26 years he has never seen violence like this.

“It’s upsetting. It’s discouraging. It’s like, what’s next?” said Celestino Drago, owner of Il Pastaio,

The woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries, police said.

Police said the three men were in their 20s and wearing masks. Investigators are searching security cameras in the area.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police Department investigators are looking into a similar crime which occurred on the patio of Toca Madera restaurant, located in the 8400 block of West 3rd Street in Beverly Grove. Some personal items were stolen from that victim as well.

However, Beverly Hills police said its still unclear if the two crimes are connected.