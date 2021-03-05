CALIFORNIA CITY (CBSLA) — A relative of two missing toddlers from Kern County spoke out this week about the ongoing search for 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West.
The two young brothers disappeared from the backyard of their adoptive parents' home in California City on Dec. 21. There have been multiple searches in Bakersfield, where the boys lived with their adoptive parents, before moving to California City in September.
Rosanna Willis, a biological relative of one of the boys, spoke to the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce about the search. She said her gut feeling was that foul play is involved in the boys' disappearance.
“Two kids don’t just come up missing, especially in Cal City,” Willis said. “if you go out there and you look at the area, the neighbors, they see everything. Some of the neighbors there said they ain’t never seen kids.”
Police say the boys' adoptive parents are cooperating with the investigation.
Since the boys went missing, money raised by several YouTubers have funded digital billboards offering a $122,000 reward for information leading to the boys.