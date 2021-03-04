HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – One person was killed and a second injured in a crash on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound 60 Freeway at Hacienda Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.
Aerial footage from Sky2 showed a car engulfed in flames, with L.A. County firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
One person was killed and a second suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.
According to CHP's Incident Information Page, several vehicles may have been street racing prior to the crash.
A Sig Alert was in effect and several eastbound lanes were closed. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.