LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pair of strong earthquakes that struck Thursday off the coast of New Zealand did not post any tsunami threat to Southern California, authorities said.
The quakes registered preliminary magnitudes of 7.3 and 7.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Both were later upgraded to magnitudes of 7.4 and 8.1, respectively.
While tsunami warnings were initially issued for New Zealand, federal officials said there was no immediate tsunami threat for the California coast or other U.S. regions.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.