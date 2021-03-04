LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people suffered minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a homeless encampment in Brentwood while people were asleep inside it early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of West San Vicente Boulevard, near Los Angeles National Veterans Park, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but were not taken to a hospital, the fire department said.
John Schwartz told CBSLA he was asleep when he was awoken to find an SUV inside his tent.
“I am looking at a car one foot away from my foot…I heard screaming inside the car,” Schwartz said.
The driver was not arrested and investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but speed may have been, a Los Angeles police spokesperson told CBSLA at the scene.
The collision damaged a fence. Firefighters had to use special equipment to extract and remove the SUV.