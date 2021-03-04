COMMERCE (CBSLA) – All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Terra Bella Street near Commerce are blocked due to a traffic collision that killed a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol, which has issued a SigAlert.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday where the 5 Freeway connects to the 710 Freeway. Investigators said a person walking on the side of the freeway was struck and killed by a car.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.
The California Highway Patrol was on the scene along with the Los Angeles County Coroner.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
