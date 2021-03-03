PASADENA (CBSLA) – Tournament of Roses officials say they are “actively planning for the return” of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2022.
The parade will feature the theme that was planned for this year's procession, "Dream. Believe. Achieve." But the theme will be expanded beyond its original focus on education to celebrate the perseverance of health care professionals, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic.
"We look forward to working with the city of Pasadena and our other valued partners throughout the year as we prepare for the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on January 1, 2022," Miller said.
The 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade was officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since it started in 1891, the annual parade has not taken place only three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945. Every year, the parade and the accompanying Rose Bowl football game bring millions of people to Pasadena from around the country and the world on New Year's Day, many of whom camp alongside the parade route for days beforehand.
