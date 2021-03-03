LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Power was restored Wednesday to about 45,000 customers on the Westside of Los Angeles after a fire at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power receiving station caused an outage.
Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Centinela Avenue at 10:16 a.m. to extinguished the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported.
“Our crews are responding to the outage affecting some neighborhoods on the Westside,” the LADWP tweeted late Wednesday morning. “The outage was caused by a fire at one of our receiving stations located nearby.”
Residents living in multiple neighborhoods, including Mar Vista, Rancho Park and Palms, were affected by the outage.
Shortly before noon, some customers reported their power had been restored. By 12:20 p.m., the LADWP reported that all power had been restored.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
