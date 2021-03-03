BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – A railroad employee was killed after being found trapped between two freight trains in Buena Park early Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway track in the area of Beach Boulevard and Stage Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Crews arrived on scene to find that one person, identified as a BNSF Railway worker, had been crushed under two trains which had “converged.”
The person was found dead between the trains, OCFA reported. The victim was not immediately identified.
It was unclear if the trains had collided.
The National Transportation Safety Board later disclosed that the victim was a BNSF employee and that the accident occurred during “yard operations.” NTSB investigators were dispatched to the scene.
The Buena Park Police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s departments were also assisting with the investigation, along with officials from BNSF Railway.
It was not immediately clear if any passenger rail service was affected.