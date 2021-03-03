LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found dead after a fire was extinguished at an apparent homeless encampment in Palms.
Firefighters were sent out just before 10 p.m. to a trash fire in the 9900 block of Venice Boulevard, near Hughes Avenue, and found one man dead, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but witnesses at the scene say a propane gas tank may have exploded in the man’s tent. The cause of the fire is under investigation by LAFD’s arson counterterrorism section and the Los Angeles Police Department.
The man was not identified. No other injuries were reported.