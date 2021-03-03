LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 173 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,498 cases and 3,849 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 277,141 had recovered.

There were 303 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in overall admissions, but a decrease in ICU patients from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 529,528 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 241 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 287,055 cases and 2,959 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,022 had recovered.

There were 267 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 69 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 376,917 residents, including 147,952 first doses and 114,812 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 108 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,783 cases and 870 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,035 had recovered.

There were 93 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 210,503 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 148,195 first doses and 62,308 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Wednesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,503,232 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,500,799 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,144,949 tests.