OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — A Navy sailor was killed and five other service members were injured when five military trucks were involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning on the 5 Freeway in San Diego County, authorities said.

The convoy was heading south on the 5 Freeway near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County when the pileup happened shortly before 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred as the convoy began to slow, causing one of the truck trailers to be pushed into its cab, killing the driver, the Highway Patrol said.

Officials confirmed the convoy was headed toward Camp Pendleton.

One service member died at the scene, according to officials. He was identified Wednesday by CHP as a 26-year-old man. His name was not immediately released.

Another sailor in his early 20s was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and four other service members, two women and two men in their early 20s, were hospitalized with minor injuries, CHP confirmed.

A Navy spokesperson issued this statement: “We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. NMCB-5 is supporting all the service members’ family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and our chaplain.”

The Highway Patrol and military officials are investigating.

(Copyright 2021 CBS Corp. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)