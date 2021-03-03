LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC and UCLA football will be back this fall with a full schedule.
The Pac-12 has released its 2021 football schedule, which includes out-of-conference games, unlike last season.
UCLA will kick off its year a week earlier than the rest of the conference, taking on Hawaii at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28. They’ll get a second Bye week because of the early Hawaii game, then go on to face a tough three-game stretch against Washington, Oregon, and Utah.
Their full schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 28: Hawaii
- Sept. 4, LSU
- Sept. 11, BYE
- Sept. 18, Fresno State
- Sept. 25, at Stanford
- Oct. 2, Arizona State
- Oct. 9, at Arizona
- Oct. 16, at Washington
- Oct. 23, Oregon
- Oct. 30, at Utah
- Nov. 13, Colorado
- Nov. 20, at USC
- Nov. 27, California
Fans have not been allowed at sporting events since the pandemic started last year. It's not yet clear if COVID-19 levels will improve to the point that fans will be allowed back this fall.
USC’s will open its schedule on Sept. 4th against San Jose State at the Coliseum, then host Stanford the following weekend. The Trojans will get a Bye Week before facing off with Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 23.
USC will also host the annual crosstown rivalry game against UCLA on Nov. 20 at the Coliseum.
Their full schedule is at follows:
- Sept. 4, San Jose State
- Sept. 11, Stanford
- Sept. 18, at Washington State
- Sept. 25, Oregon State
- Oct. 2, at Colorado
- Oct. 9, Utah
- Oct. 16, BYE
- Oct. 23, at Notre Dame
- Oct. 30, Arizona
- Nov. 6, at Arizona State
- Nov. 13, at California
- Nov. 20, UCLA
- Nov. 27, BYU
Game times and television plans will be announced at a later date.