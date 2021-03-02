GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A driver was taken into custody late Monday night at a Walmart in Westminster after he lead California Highway Patrol officers on a bizarre pursuit from Riverside, and then ran into the store and tried to change clothes in an attempt to disguise himself.

The pursuit started at around 10:30 p.m. at Blaine Street and Iowa Avenue when Riverside police officers tried to pull the driver over for failing to yield and driving without a license plate.

The car ran red lights and seemed to have trouble maintaining its lane. At one point the car stopped and the driver let out a rear passenger. That man escaped and remains at large.

The car eventually made its way onto the westbound 91 Freeway, where California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit.

The car exited the freeway in Orange County. In Garden Grove, the driver again stopped to let another passenger out, this time a woman. She was taken into custody.

Eventually, the suspect made his way into Westminster and jumped a sidewalk outside a Walmart in the 13300 block of Beach Boulevard in Garden Grove, barely missing some shoppers and crashing into a row of shopping carts.

The suspect exited and ran into the store in an attempt to escape from officers. Employees told CHP officers that they saw him on security video change clothes and walk out of the store, where he was arrested a little after 11:30 p.m.

He was not immediately identified.

The female passenger, who was on parole at the time, was being interviewed by officers, CHP said. She claimed to have been kidnapped.