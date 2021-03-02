IMPERIAL (CBSLA) — At least 12 people have been killed in a multivehicle wreck in Imperial County Tuesday morning just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Highway 115 at Norrish Road, a battalion chief with the Imperial County Fire Department confirmed to CBS News.
California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero told CNN that at least 12 people had been killed. Several more were hurt.
A vehicle was traveling west on Norrish Road when it traveled “in the direct path” of a big-rig, Platero said. No further details were confirmed.
Injured victims were rushed to El Centro Regional and Desert Regional medical centers, the fire department said.
The wreck occurred about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.