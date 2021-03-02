LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to their depictions of minorities, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday, which happens to be Dr. Seuss’s birthday and a date celebrated across the country as Read Across America Day.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said they had worked with a panel of educators and other experts to review its catalog and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!”, “Scrambled Eggs Super!”, and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”READ MORE: Biden Says US Will Have Enough Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End Of May
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises said.READ MORE: Los Angeles Zoo Giraffe, Hasina, Dies After Delivering Full-Term, Stillborn Calf
“Mulberry Street,” for example, is the story of a boy who imagines fantastical scenes as he makes his way home from school. One of the scenes described and illustrated include a “Rajah, with rubies, perched high on a throne” on top of a blue elephant, while another has “A Chinese man who eats with sticks” alongside a chaotic parade.MORE NEWS: Burbank Sues To Enforce Closure Order Against Tinhorn Flats; Seeks Permission To Cut Off Electricity, Padlock Doors
“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprise’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement said.