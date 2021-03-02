CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:134 Freeway, North Hollywood, Pedestrian Killed

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A person was killed Tuesday night after being struck on the 134 Freeway in North Hollywood.

According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 8 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 134 Freeway, just past the 101 connector.

MORE NEWS: Biden Says US Will Have Enough COVID Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End Of May

Due to the investigation, CHP was in the process of shutting down the connectors from the eastbound 101 to the 134 and the southbound 170 to the 134.