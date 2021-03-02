NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A person was killed Tuesday night after being struck on the 134 Freeway in North Hollywood.
A person has been hit and killed on the 134 East in North Hollywood😔 unknown why someone was walking on the freeway but now CHP is closing down all lanes to investigate. Traffic jammed on the 101 East thru Studio City @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie @FondoKNXTraffic pic.twitter.com/7Y7yWsdgUN
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 3, 2021
According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 8 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 134 Freeway, just past the 101 connector.
Due to the investigation, CHP was in the process of shutting down the connectors from the eastbound 101 to the 134 and the southbound 170 to the 134.