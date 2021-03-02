PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday in a Paramount strip mall.
The fire was reported at about 12:22 p.m. at a building in the 7600 block of East Rosecrans Avenue. At least three units in the building were fully engulfed in flames.
**UPDATE** Units on-scene reporting 3 units involved. #RosecransIC#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) March 2, 2021
Sky 9 spotted firefighters on the building's roof, where black smoke poured out of a large opening.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.