By CBSLA Staff
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday in a Paramount strip mall.

The fire was reported at about 12:22 p.m. at a building in the 7600 block of East Rosecrans Avenue. At least three units in the building were fully engulfed in flames.

Sky 9 spotted firefighters on the building’s roof, where black smoke poured out of a large opening.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.