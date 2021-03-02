EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The El Monte Police Department Tuesday released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.
The suspected driver is described as a 5-foot-10 Asian male weighing approximately 175 pounds between the ages of 30 and 40 with black hair and brown eyes.READ MORE: Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Sexual Misconduct In New Lawsuit
According to police, the suspect was driving a black Toyota Tacoma at about 7 p.m. Feb. 20 when he struck a motorcyclist, identified as 56-year-old John Spata, near the intersection of Peck and Lower Azusa roads.READ MORE: Human Smuggling Investigation Underway After 13 Killed After Big Rig, SUV Collide In Imperial County
Spata was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.MORE NEWS: Biden Says US Will Have Enough COVID Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End Of May
Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call police at 626-580-2100.