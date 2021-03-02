LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges comedian Chris D’Elia violated federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography laws by victimizing an underage girl.

According to the suit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, D’Elia invited the unnamed plaintiff to his hotel room in 2014 when she was a teenager and had sex with her.

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges in the suit that she told D’Elia her age and said that she was still in high school at the time. The complaint also alleges that the 40-year-old comedian solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from her.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff had initially reached out to D’Elia in September 2014 via Instagram and later communicated with him via Snapchat before meeting in person.

A spokesperson for D’Elia said in a statement that “Chris denies these allegations and will vigorously defend himself against them in court.”

According to court documents, the plaintiff was not suing for the alleged sexual encounter, but to stop D’Elia from “possessing or taking any action regarding” the alleged nude photos. She is also seeking damages.

Last June, D’Elia was accused by multiple women of sending graphic messages soliciting sex. Five of the accusers spoke with the Los Angeles Times about their allegations.

