LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least two recent death threats against Rep. Maxine Waters are under investigation by Capitol Police detectives.
There have been an increase in "menacing calls" to Waters' office since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to her office.
The latest threat was from a Mississippi man, who left a message on Feb. 8 that said if he didn't have a child, he would take his "AR and spray Pelosi, YOU, Swalwell, Sheila Jackson Lee…" And on Dec. 15, a Kansas man called and left a racist and profane message that included, "I got an AK47 and I'll use it if I have to."
The two threats in just over two months were the latest in a string of death threats from supporters of former President Donald Trump. Five men from California, Florida, Maryland and New York were arrested in those cases. Waters' office also said she has been previously targeted by the far-right, anti-government group the Oath Keepers.
Waters’ office announced the new round of death threats ahead of Tuesday’s hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and domestic terrorism.