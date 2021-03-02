OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — A Navy sailor was killed and five other service members were injured when five military trucks were involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The convoy was heading south on Interstate 5 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County when the pileup happened shortly before 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred as the convoy began to slow, causing one of the truck trailers to be pushed into its cab, killing the driver, the Highway Patrol said.

Officials confirmed the convoy was headed toward Camp Pendleton.

One service member died at the scene, according to officials. Another sailor in his early 20s was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and four other service members, two women and two men in their early 20s, were hospitalized with minor injuries, the Associated Press reported.

A Navy spokesperson issued this statement: “We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. NMCB-5 is supporting all the service members’ family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and our chaplain.”

The Highway Patrol and military officials are investigating.

The identity of the sailor who died was not immediately released.

