REDLANDS (CBSLA) — An oil leak discovered in a Redlands citrus grove is under investigation, authorities said Monday.
Redlands firefighters were called to a citrus grove in the 27000 block of Beaumont Avenue Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. At the grove, they found three 55-gallon drums leaking motor oil, according to Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker.READ MORE: LA Facing $550M Revenue Shortfall On Sharp Declines In Transient, Parking Occupancy Taxes
Pictures released by the city of Redlands showed the drums were left between two rows of trees, and black oil had leaked several yards down to one end of the grove.READ MORE: Irv Cross, Former Rams Player And Broadcast Pioneer, Dies At 81
Crews contained the spill and remained on scene for about two hours to begin the cleanup process. The hazardous materials cleanup will likely take several days to complete, Baker said.MORE NEWS: Families Of Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 Push For National Day Of Mourning
The cause of the leak is under investigation, Baker said.