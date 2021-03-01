SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were found dead Monday in San Pedro.
Tragedy at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro😔@LAFD responded to a call of bodies in the water. Upon arrival they found two young adults dead at the bottom of a look out point. It appears they may have fallen from the cliff…unclear how long they'd been here @CBSLA @Patharveynews pic.twitter.com/nwxsbAL4RE
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to a call in the 500 block of West Paseo Del Mar for a cliff rescue at about 5:20 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters found the two young adults dead in the water just below the Point Fermin Lighthouse. Firefighters were working to retrieve the bodies and notified the coroner.
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating.