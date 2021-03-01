CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were found dead Monday in San Pedro.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to a call in the 500 block of West Paseo Del Mar for a cliff rescue at about 5:20 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found the two young adults dead in the water just below the Point Fermin Lighthouse. Firefighters were working to retrieve the bodies and notified the coroner.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating.