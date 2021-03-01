LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver is at large Monday after a bizarre string of events that included doing donuts in a West LA intersection, a pedestrian accident and a police pursuit.
Los Angeles police officers were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Barrington and Pico, where a blue BMW was reported to have hit a pedestrian while doing donuts.
Someone in the BMW put the pedestrian in the vehicle, then took off with LAPD officers in pursuit. But during the pursuit, the pedestrian somehow fell out of the car. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police say the BMW then hit an empty LAPD unit. The BMW sped off and was at large Monday morning.